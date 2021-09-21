SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) - A body was discovered at the scene of a house fire over the weekend.
The fire broke out around 6:20 Sunday night at a home on Route 55 West.
Reports suggested that someone was trapped inside the basement when the fire sparked.
When crews arrived, they found the basement of the residence fully involved and the fire had spread to other parts of the structure.
Two people were able to escape the home. However, one person was unaccounted for.
Crews say that the residence suffered extensive damage and later collapsed.
Authorities began a thorough search of the scene after extinguishing the flames and eventually located a deceased person among the debris. Their identity hasn't been released yet.
The office of the chief medical examiner will work to determine a cause of death.
State Police are working with Sherman firefighters to find a cause and origin of the fire.
