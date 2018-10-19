Windham Body Recovered

A body was recovered from the Shetucket River in Windham on Thursday (WFSB)

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – State Police have identified the body pulled from the Shetucket River on Thursday night as the missing elderly man from Willimantic. 

According to state police, crews responded to the area of Plains Road after a call came in from a pair of walkers who spotted the body. 

Police have identified the body as John Bennett. 

Bennett went missing from his home on Tuesday

Police said there is nothing suspicious about his death. 

Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.