WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – State Police have identified the body pulled from the Shetucket River on Thursday night as the missing elderly man from Willimantic.
According to state police, crews responded to the area of Plains Road after a call came in from a pair of walkers who spotted the body.
Police have identified the body as John Bennett.
Bennett went missing from his home on Tuesday.
Police said there is nothing suspicious about his death.
