COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Rescue workers recovered a body late Wednesday after a car drove into Coventry Lake.
Coventry Fire EMS reported that crews were at the Coventry Lake boat launch where a car went into the water.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said when Coventry police officers arrived on the scene they entered the water to attempt to locate the driver of the submerged car who was said to be the lone occupant.
The Tolland County Dive Team conducted a search of the water, but was also unable to locate the driver.
Just before 2 p.m., the scene was turned over to state police. The State Police Dive Team also assisted with the search for the driver.
The body was recovered around 5 p.m. and identified as 53-year-old Dieter Zumpe of Ellington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.