BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A body was found floating in the water near a road in Bridgeport on Thursday morning.
According to police, the discovery was made near 1 Bostwick Ave. around 7 a.m.
Police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded.
They said the person was elderly and known to frequent the nearby marina.
No foul play was suspected; however, police said they're still investigating.
