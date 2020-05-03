WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are on scene of an active investigation near the Quinnipiac Trail.
Officials say that they received a report around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body discovered in the water.
The trail is not closed at this time.
Police say that this is an active and ongoing investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(2) comments
Probably hiking with a mask on and couldn't breath and fell in the water.
Your mask related humor is killing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.