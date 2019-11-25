Officials in Coventry said the advisory not only applies to drinking water, but to water that's used to cook with as well.

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A boil water advisory was issued for customers in Coventry.

Officials in Coventry said the advisory not only applies to drinking water, but to water that's used to cook with as well.

That also means meal preparation water used for washing vegetables.

However, it could still be used for bathing, cleaning and purposes where the water won't be consumed.

Connecticut Water officials said there was a loss of power Sunday on Main Street near Armstrong Road and School Street.

A boil water advisory was issued for this section of Coventry on Sunday night.

It caused low or no pressure in the system for a period of time in those areas, which could have allowed bacteria to get into the water.

Dozens of homes were impacted.

Crews said they collected samples and sent them to a lab.

They said the results should be ready by Tuesday morning.

Until then, residents were urged to boil their water.

