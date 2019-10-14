TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - People who live on the west side of Torrington are being urged to boil their water in connection with a water main break.
In addition to homes, businesses and the Litchfield Wood Health Care Center are also impacted.
The break happened Sunday morning, officials said.
The Torrington Water Company said the water main break left some residents on the west side of the city with no water or low water pressure.
Tenants at the Woodland Hills Apartments stocked up on bottled water on Sunday after the boil water advisory was issued.
Officials said they had to locate the break. They used extensive leak-detection techniques to find the source.
They said they listened to hydrants and gate valves for noise. They also listened to what was happening underground to find where the break could be.
When the damaged line is fixed, crews said they'll collect samples to test for bacteria. It should take about 24 hours to get results and give water customers the "all clear."
Anyone who lives in the impacted area can head to the water company for some water. It has a water station set up.
Police said there were no road closures as a result of the break.
There is no estimated time for when the break will be repaired.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
