GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Some customers in Griswold are being told to boil their water following water main break in town.
According to Connecticut Water, the break caused a loss of water pressure on Wednesday morning.
The advisory affects about 100 households of the Bay Mountain water system, the company reported.
"The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until water samples can be collected and tested in a state certified lab to confirm that no bacteria got into the water system," CT water said in a news release.
Even once service is restored, customers are encouraged of the Bay Mountain water system, customers are still encouraged to boil the water before it's used for drinking, cooking, food preparation, baby formula or any other consuming purpose.
However, it can be used for bathing, cleaning or sanitation.
"We expect to receive these results within 48 hours," the company said. "We will notify you when the precautionary boil advisory is lifted."
