WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Winsted section of Winchester Tuesday night.
The advisory is due to a water main break in the area of South Main Street around 6 p.m.
Officials are advising anyone who lost water pressure to boil their water or use bottled water. Residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dished, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
There is a potential for harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.
Officials said the advisory will likely be in affect for the next two days.
