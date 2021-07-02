WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Sections of Windham are still under a boil water order as of Friday afternoon.
The water main break happened Thursday behind the United Abrasives Company on Boston Post Road in North Windham. The water main dates back to the 1960s.
“To give you an idea, it’s probably 10 feet wide maybe I think about 15 feet deep, and the hole was about 120 feet long, that’s how much it washed out. It was a big crater,” explained Michael Turgeon, superintendent of Windham Water Works.
A local water utility continued to work on the problem Friday, with officials saying they had to flush pipes and take water samples.
After water samples were tested, the boil water advisory was lifted for some neighborhoods.
As of about 12:45 p.m., the boil water advisory remained in effect for those on Boston Post Road (from the NAPA & Olympic Pizza area to Tractor Supply), Hilltop Drive, Sky Line Drive, Tuckie Road, Country Club Estate Mobile Home Park, Northridge Drive, Club Road, Windham Heights, and Stonegate Manor Mobile Home Park.
Many businesses in the area remained closed.
Residents were told to expect a loss of water pressure as well.
A total of seven samples have been sent to the lab. It takes 24 hours to get results.
On Saturday morning, they hope to have a good answer.
In the meantime, the annual Boom Box Parade, which this area is so well known for, will go on as scheduled on July 4.
