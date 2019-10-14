TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - People who live on the west side of Torrington are being urged to boil their water in connection with a water main break.
However, the Torrington Water Company said it located the leak on Sunday night and continued to make repairs on Monday morning.
"At this time, water service has been restored to the majority of the system, except for the Highland Avenue Apartments buildings 12, 13 and 14 and the Litchfield Woods Health Care facility," the company said in a statement.
However, the boil water order remained in effect on Monday morning.
The break, which was found in a wooded area by the health care facility, affected homes and businesses.
It happened Sunday morning, officials said.
The water company said the water main break left roughly 3,000 customers with no water or low water pressure.
Tenants at the Woodland Hills Apartments stocked up on bottled water on Sunday after the boil water advisory was issued.
Officials said they first had to locate the break. They used extensive leak-detection techniques to find the source.
They said they listened to hydrants and gate valves for noise. They also listened to what was happening underground to find where the break could be.
"Until further notice, the precautionary boil water order is still in effect until water service is fully restored and bacteriological samples are taken to confirm the water is safe for consumption," the company said. "These sample results take 18 to 24 hours to receive."
Crews have been flushing out pipes.
Anyone who lives in the impacted area can head to the water company for some water. It has a water station set up.
The cause of the break remains unknown. The water company said it could have been the result of a variety of factors.
Police said there were no road closures as a result of the break.
There is no estimated time for when the break will be repaired.
