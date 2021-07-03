WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB)-- The boil water order issued for Windham and Willimantic has been lifted.
The Water Department said that all the water samples collected came back negative.
The Health Department is informing local businesses now.
The boil water order was issued Thursday after a water main break that same day in Willimantic.
Crews actively worked to mend the break and restore water to area residents and businesses.
