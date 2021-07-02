WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Sections of Windham were under a boil water order as of Thursday night.
Fire officials said it stemmed from a water main break that occurred on Boston Post Road in Willimantic.
A local water utility continued to work on the problem Friday morning. It said it had to flush pipes and take water samples. It planned to test the samples Friday morning.
If those samples come back clear, the order will be lifted.
The boil water order was issued for Willimantic and Windham.
Many businesses in the area remained closed.
Residents were told to expect a loss of water pressure as well.
