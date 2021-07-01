Windham Water Main Break

A boil water order was issued for the town of Windham Thursday evening.

 (Photo provided by Willimantic Fire Department)

(WFSB) - Two Windham County towns are now under a boil water order.

Fire officials say this is all stems from a water main break that occurred in Willimantic earlier this evening.

The boil water order was subsequently issued for both Willimantic and Windham later that evening.

Residents can also expect a loss of water pressure as well.

