(WFSB) - Two Windham County towns are now under a boil water order.
Fire officials say this is all stems from a water main break that occurred in Willimantic earlier this evening.
The boil water order was subsequently issued for both Willimantic and Windham later that evening.
Residents can also expect a loss of water pressure as well.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.