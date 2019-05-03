MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester High School was evacuated on Friday morning after the building's boiler malfunctioned.

School officials said the building was evacuated at 8 a.m. Students returned to the building by 8:20 a.m.

The building was evacuated after a malfunction in the boiler room, which caused excessive steam.

