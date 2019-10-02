HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Boiling oil was blamed for a fire that left a person injured in Hamden on Tuesday.
According to the Hamden Fire Department, it happened at a home on Whitney Avenue.
Firefighters said the oil ignited on a stove top and burned the victim.
They said an attempt to put out the fire with water caused the fire to spread to the cabinets.
Firefighters used the news to remind people to use rated fire extinguishers or to smother grease fires instead of using water.
