BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Bolton Center School is closed on Wednesday because of a water pump issue.
The closure only affects the middle and elementary school on Notch Road, according to principal Darryl Giard.
Giard told Channel 3 that the water pump failed.
Bolton High School is open on Tuesday.
