(WFSB) - The president's national security advisor is out.
President Donald Trump posted to Twitter on Tuesday that he informed John Bolton that his services were no longer needed at the White House.
"I disagree strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration," Trump tweeted. "Therefore, I asked JOhn for his resignation, which was given to me [Tuesday] morning."
Trump thanked Bolton for his service.
"I will be naming a new national security advisor next week," the president said.
This story is developing.
(1) comment
"I have the best people." Donald J. Trump
