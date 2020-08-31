BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol Police responded to the report of a suspicious package on Monday morning.
Around 10 a.m., officers were called to the area of 700 Mountain Road, the Life Storage facility, for a possible incendiary device found in a storage unit.
The building was evacuated and is closed to the public for the time being.
The Hartford Bomb Squad is assisting Bristol Police.
Roads in the immediate area are open and there is no known threat to the public.
