EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have deemed the Shoprite on Foxon Road safe after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday afternoon.
Police say surrounding businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
People have since been allowed back inside those specific businesses.
The area of 745 Foxon Road was closed to through traffic, but has since reopened.
Further details surrounding the threat weren't immediately available.
