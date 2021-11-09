NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway into another bomb threat reported in New Haven.
Police received a call about a bomb threat from Retreat Behavioral Health on 915 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents evacuated the building and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard was closed between Legion Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.
Patients and staff were sent to a local church to stay warm.
This comes less than a week after several bomb threats were made at Yale University’s campus in New Haven.
Retreat Behavioral Health received an all clear from police at approximately 6:00 p.m. All roads are now open.
The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating this incident.
