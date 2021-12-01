NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A bomb threat made at Norwalk High School on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax.
Police responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the reports of a bomb threat.
Staff and students were evacuated and kept safe, police said.
A sweep was done of the school and its perimeter, and an all clear was given by about 10:50 a.m.
Norwalk officers remained at the building as a precaution.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.
