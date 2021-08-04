Authorities are responding to a report of a bomb at the East Haven Shoprite.

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are responding to a report of a bomb at the East Haven Shoprite.

Police say surrounding businesses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The area of 745 Foxon Road is closed to through traffic.

Right now, it is unclear if the threat is credible.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

