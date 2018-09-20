HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Big plans for the city of Hartford on Thursday as the State Bond Commission approved $70 million for major improvements.
Some are celebrating the news while others say this over the top.
These improvements include a grocery store which would be at an empty lot at the intersection of Albany and Main Streets in Hartford.
There's no question the city needs a grocery store, but should the state be borrowing money to help pay for it.
Hartford's north end has been left behind in some of the new development projects in downtown.
But millions of dollars are now on its way to help revitalize this neighborhood.
“It’s been struggling for quite bit, but this is an opportunity, this is an economic opportunity and a quality of life opportunity,” said Senator Doug McCrory.
State Senator Doug McCrory grew up in the city and couldn't be happier the State Bond Commission has approved 70 million dollars to help Hartford.
This overgrown lot will be cleaned up and an $8 million loan will be given to a developer to build a grocery store.
It may be the capitol city, but Hartford’s north end lacks a real supermarket. There are several small bodegas, but it’s a far cry from a real market.
“It’s urban city, the other parts of Hartford have a supermarket so why wouldn't this one. It's a very wonderful idea,” said Heider Cohen.
Some of the money will be spent by using $12 million for 150 to200 apartments near Dunkin’ Donuts Park, $8.5 million for a grocery store, $8.4 million for 100 apartments and retail space at Park Street, $3 million for improvements at the Bushnell Center, and $1 million for the Hartford Public High School track.
This major investment comes as state lawmakers are bailing Hartford out of $500 million in debt, and the state itself is facing billions in its own debt.
“I am not aware of the state funding grocery stores in any other town. In fact, there was a private developer who wanted to go into that location until the city decided to build a baseball stadium there and they pulled out,” said Senator Chris Davis.
Davis voted against loaning the city more money, but those who live in the neighborhood say they need things many take for granted.
“We want what everyone in the suburban neighborhoods want, we want places to eat, we want nice grocery stores,” said AJ Johnston, a Hartford pastor.
There has been talk for years about building a grocery store in Hartford and all of the plans have fallen through.
While much of this money will be loaned to the city, the state is the one borrowing it and some are having issues with that especially during tough financial times.
