HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, the Bond Commission approved more money for transportation projects.
The commission approved $850 million for the projects.
This was Governor Ned Lamont’s second bond meeting and he made another push for tolls.
Parts of I-84 are rusting as it has outlived its life span.
Repair work has already started, but there are plenty of other roads and bridged that need to be fixed as well.
Keeping the Hartford viaduct safe is an expensive operation that drains millions a year in just maintenance.
The highest traffic volume in the state is in the viaduct with 175,000 vehicles driving on it per day.
It will need to be replaced because of its condition and design, which causes major traffic congestion, but it will cost billions.
One of the projects finalizes design and starts bidding proposals for Route 9 in Middletown. The plan is to remove the stop lights to improve the flow of traffic.
Another major project will make repairs to a bridge over I-95 in Stamford that will cost $23 million.
“If we knew a bridge was unsafe, we would be shutting that bridge down, but we are approaching those areas where we have to make those investments, or we will get to the next level where you’ll see bridges being shut down,” said Joe Giulietti, DOT Commissioner.
The state has around 4,000 bridges. Giulietti says close to 300 bridges are in need of repair work.
Chairing his second Bond Commission meeting, Lamont reignited the debate over tolls saying the state can’t keep borrowing to fix its way out.
“I hear from every business leader how important it is for us to end the gridlock on our highways and speed up the rail. I can only do that with a new source of funding that allows us to grow and expand our transportation system,” Lamont said.
A toll vote never happened in the regular session, but Lamont is still pushing for a special session.
“The projects that are being discussed and being talked about at very costs, if you look across the country at similar projects, they are done at a cheaper price,” said Rep. Chris Davis.
Lamont said on Wednesday he plans to meet with legislative leaders in the next few days to go over plans for a special session.
If a special session takes place, Channel 3 was told it may not happen until the end of the summer.
