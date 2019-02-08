WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - If you’re an avid reader, you know there’s nothing better than curling up with a glass of wine and a good book.
Now, you don’t have to be at home to do that.
A local bookstore is offering that to their customers, the first in the state.
“That Bookstore” may have just opened their doors, but they’re already gaining a lot of curious customers.
The owner of that bookstore on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield came up with the idea to mix books with booze.
“Everybody that has come in has been excited about it and it’s not a bar, we’re always going to be about the books,” said Karen Opper, Owner of That Bookstore LLC.
It’s the only bookstore in our state that offers beer, wine and hard ciders.
“The idea of a glass of wine with book club or this, at an author event, just makes sense. The two complement each other I think,” said Opper.
Opper says these tavern style bookstores become a hangout spot for the community.
“Bookstores and bars are sort of a new concept but, the ones that are very, very popular and they are great hotspots for the community. They’re hubs,” Opper said.
While you don’t have be 21 years old to go inside, you will have to show an ID when buying alcohol.
If you don’t drink, there are plenty of book to choose from.
That bookstore closes at 10 p.m. daily, but says they’ll stay open longer if people are there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.