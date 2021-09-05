Booster confusion impacts people who are immunocompromised

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The FDA will soon discuss if the Pfizer vaccine gets the greenlight for a third dose, but the other two still have to get their paperwork done.
The door's been open for weeks for immunocompromised folks, but the situation has been confusing for them.
Three weeks ago, Connecticut followed suit with the federal guidelines allowing the immunocompromised to get their third dose of a COVID vaccine.
Jen Benson, an organ transplant recipient and CEO of the transplant journey, got her third Moderna dose on August 28th.
"So far, it will be um, let's see, close to two weeks this coming Thursday. Didn't have any side effects from the third shot, and I’ve been feeling good, feeling fine, no issues whatsoever," she said.
Benson said many organ recipients were quick to make new appointments as soon they could.
She and her team stated the lack of official approval for widespread boosters has caused some confusion in the community.
Sam Dey with the Transplant Journey said, "First they say, like jean said, take the Moderna if you had Moderna, take the Pfizer if you had Pfizer, but if you can't find it, you can do the other one. But now they're saying, well, only Pfizer is approved for the third jab, so that's extremely confusing."
As the FDA continues to review data submitted by Pfizer, the white house said the booster rollout plan might be smaller.
With Moderna and Johnson-and-Johnson still doing their studies, Doctor Anthony Fauci told CBS’s “Face The Nation” it's likely Pfizer would be the only one that could meet the September 20th deadline.
"Looks like Pfizer has their data in, likely would meet the deadline, we hope that Moderna would also be able to do it so we could do it simultaneously but if not, we'll do it sequentially," said Fauci.
The FDA is meeting about Pfizer boosters on September 17th.
