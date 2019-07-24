(WFSB) -- There is a consumer alert for parents who are using a product from The Boppy Company.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Boppy Company is recalling the Boppy Head and Neck Support Accessories, due potential suffocation.
The company said the head support area can be overstuffed, causing the infant’s head to tilt too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.
While no injuries have been reported at this time, the company is recalling 14,000 units.
Consumers should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.
Customers can contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com.
