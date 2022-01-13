BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from New Canaan who died during a hockey game was in the hearts of Boston Bruins fans Wednesday night.

During a game against the Montreal Canadiens, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron hung Teddy Balkind's jersey behind the team bench.

The Bruins also held a moment of silence before the game.

The NHL on TNT broadcast also remembered Balkind's life by using the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy on social media.

Balkind died last week when he suffered a cut to his neck from another player's skate.

One of his friends created a petition that called for USA Hockey to make neck guards mandatory for players.

The petition garnered more than 67,000 signatures, which was up about 17,000 from Tuesday.

The Bruins ended up defeating the Canadiens after Brad Marchand notched a hat trick. The score at the TD Garden in Boston was 5 to 1.