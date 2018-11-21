WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a school bus has closed part of Boston Post Road in West Haven.
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday near Farwell Street.
A utility van struck the school bus and a utility pole.
Police said the driver of the van fled the scene on foot but was later caught by officers.
Police said no students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.
The road is closed between Tuthill Street and Norfolk Street, and is expected to be closed for several hours while crews repair the utility pole and wires that came down.
An aid that was on the school bus at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
