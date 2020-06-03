DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Both directions of I-84 in Danbury haven reopened after protesters were on the highway.
The Department of Transportation said the highway has reopened eastbound between exits 4 and 5 and westbound between exits 5 and 6.
#cttraffic East and Westbound I84 between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury are now open. https://t.co/V7CbL3vCgd— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 3, 2020
The protesters gathered following the death of George Floyd.
(1) comment
Can we have Malloy back?
