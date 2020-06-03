Danbury Protest
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Both directions of I-84 in Danbury haven reopened after protesters were on the highway. 

The Department of Transportation said the highway has reopened eastbound between exits 4 and 5 and westbound between exits 5 and 6.

The protesters gathered following the death of George Floyd.

(1) comment

Workmore
Workmore

Can we have Malloy back?

Report Add Reply

