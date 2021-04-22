NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- The investigations sparked by racist messages from the Naugatuck police chief's daughter have wrapped up.

The teen's mother, an employee with the school district, has been cleared and will return to work next week.

The police department cleared Chief Steven Hunt last week.

This comes following a report released by the NAACP, which explains what’s next for the borough.

In Naugatuck Public School’s investigation, it found no evidence Johnna Hunt had or expressed racist views, saying “The overall picture of Ms. Hunt that emerged from this investigation is that she is a committed administrator who subscribes to the district's views on equity in education.”

She won't be returning to work at Naugatuck High School and will be reassigned for the next school year.

The greater Waterbury NAACP chapter also released its report this week.

In over 100 interviews, Greater Waterbury NAACP President Ginnie-Rae Clay said they found tension in the borough, particularly against what the report calls a "good old boy network."

"A certain group of people who wield the power, who control what happens in the city, that have the perceived perception of power to retaliate against folks who don't think like they think,” Clay said.

The NAACP report also has a series of recommendations, like scheduling town halls and hiring minority teachers.

Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess said there’s work that is already being done to make some of the report’s recommendations a reality, namely, creating a ‘diversity, equity and inclusion committee,’ as well as hiring a diversity officer.

With the investigations over, Hess stressed he's working hand-in-hand with the NAACP to get the work done, wanting his borough to get past this.

"If there's a perception that something is wrong, or someone has a fear, we want to try and find a way to eliminate it. I think that's what we're doing,” Hess said.

To see the full report from Naugatuck Public Schools, click here.