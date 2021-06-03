HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are discussing a bill that could get your more for your bottles from the state.
Right now, customers who bring bottles to redemption centers get $0.05 per bottle or can. The bill would increase that to $0.10.
The increase would happen in January 2024.
It would also add containers for juice, teas, sports and energy drinks, as well as hard cider and hard seltzer containers.
The group that cleans up litter along the Naugatuck River, the Naugatuck River Revival Group, said this bill is sorely needed and it will definitely help them out.
"It's going to be an accumulative effect over time. This is a forward-looking project, I think this bill is one of the more tangible and effective pieces of legislation the state of Connecticut could possibly do right now,” said Kevin Zak, founder of the Naugatuck River Revival Group.
The bill adds a nonrefundable $0.05 surcharge per bottle.
Wholesalers will use those to make payments to municipalities twice a year, expected to pay for litter and recycling programs.
Advocates say this is a concession to the liquor lobby.
"Without a deposit on liquor nips, there is no incentive to pick those nips up off of the ground when they're discarded, tossed out instead of recycled,” said Louis Rosado Burch, of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.
She added that it’s not even guaranteed the funds will go toward clean up.
"There's just a hope that municipalities will use that money to address litter issues, including nips,” Rosado Burch said.
Not all advocates for the bill are 100 percent on board with it.
To pass the Senate on Wednesday, a compromise had to be made on smaller liquor bottles, known as nips.
The bill also will raise handling fees paid to redemption centers, and make incentives for women and minorities to open more of these centers in underserved communities.
