NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a New Hartford cruiser was damaged over the weekend.
It happened between 8:30 and 9:30 Sunday morning at the New Hartford Resident Trooper's Office behind the town hall.
State Police say a boulder was intentionally hurled across the hood, into the driver's side door, and through the windshield of a cruiser.
Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 860-379-8621.
