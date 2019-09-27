NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A blasting accident sent boulders and rocks flying on a road in Naugatuck.
Field Road near Hillside Avenue is closed while crews work to clean up the mess.
No injuries were reported.
In addition to the rocks, the blast knocked down an electrical line, as well as taking out a mailbox and a stone wall.
Investigators are working to figure out how it happened.
"It looked like a big cloud of dust, just shooting across the sky and you could see the telephone poll shake," said John Pereira.
Home surveillance video shows the moment of impact as rocks go flying through a neighborhood.
"These 5,000 pound mats kind of lift up and fly like rags," Pereira said.
Pereira lives right next to the blast sight was working from home when he not only saw it happen, but felt it.
"I knew I hear the three horns. They warned me about the three horns, seconds later I looked out the front window and just saw the blast blow everything to the side," Pereira said.
Channel 3 was told that a crew from Blastech in Plantsville blasted the ledge around 11:30 a.m. when the six dampening mats didn't contain the rocks, which sent debris flying.
Investigators are looking to see whether or not the flying rocks peeled paint off a neighbor's siding.
Both state police fire and explosion investigation unit and the Naugatuck fire marshal are looking into the incident.
"It's a very experience company. So, we just have to look at what was different on this blast. Why didn't those mats contain it and what could have caused the debris to enter the road," said Assistant Chief John DeBisschop, Naugatuck Fire Department.
DeBisschop said the same crew had an earlier blast on Friday morning that went off without a hitch.
