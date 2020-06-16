PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Bowling alleys will be reopening as part of Phase 2 of the state’s plan on Wednesday.
Lessard Lanes in Plainville is just one of the many bowling alleys preparing for safe bowling fun.
They are taking every measure to get the ball rolling with reopening. For starters, all the balls and shoes will be cordoned off, nothing will be self-serve.
There are blue partitions in between lanes and people will bowl every other lane to keep safe social distancing.
Owner Marcel Lessard says their top priority is safety.
“We’ve done a lot to get ready. We have upgraded our HVAC system to make the air pure, cleaner if you will. We’ve added some safety mechanisms by the mini golf area, the snack bar has all Plexiglass safety areas,” Lessard said.
Tables will be marked to indicate they have been safely sanitized in between use. There are markers on the ground to show where to stop to provide six feet of distance. From the moment customers walk in, every safety measure is taken.
When customers enter, they must put their foreheads near a wall mounted thermometer to read their temperatures.
“Face masks have to be worn in all areas except when you are on the approach, so when a bowler has the bowling ball on their hand and they are getting ready to bowl, they can take the mask down to bowl with and then when their frame is complete, they have to put the mask back on,” Lessard said.
Signage reminds people to be wise and sanitize, all measures meant to throw a strike when it comes to safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.