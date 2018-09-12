SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest has announced the band, Bowling For Soup, will perform at this year’s festival.
As part of the festival’s 50th anniversary, the American rock bank will perform on their main stage.
The band will perform on Saturday September 29 at 7:45 p.m.
Bowling For Soup originally formed in 1994.
Their hit songs include “Girl All The Bad Guys Want,” “1985,” “Almost,” and “Ohio (Come Back To Texas).”
Their performance at the Apple Harvest is intended for a mature audience and parental discretion is advised.
