CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Cheshire because of a crash that involved a box truck.
The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 28 and 30.
It was first reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, it remained closed.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
