VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A box truck was involved in a cash in Vernon that left multiple people hurt, according to police.
Channel 3 was told that the driver of the truck took down a utility pole on the Hartford Turnpike Monday morning, right in front of the Vernon Diner.
Police had a portion of the area blocked off from Dobson to Merline roads.
They expected it to reopen later in the morning.
Road conditions were reportedly slick at the time due to Winter Storm Abel.
However, there's no official word on what caused the crash or how serious the injuries were.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
