MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A box truck crash snarled the Tuesday morning commute for drivers on Interstate 691 in Meriden.
According to the Department of Transportation, the eastbound side of the highway was congested for more than 3.5 miles.
The crash happened near exit 4.
The congestion was reported between exits 3 and 5.
The DOT closed lanes of the highway shortly after 7 a.m.
The highway wasn't reopened until around noon. However, eyewitnesses reported being stuck in the traffic for hours.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
