NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a box truck has closed part of Route 9 north in Newington.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 29 and 30.
The closure was reported just after 5:30 a.m. after a box truck went off the road, police said.
The highway is expected to be closed for a while.
