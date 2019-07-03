WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Delays are being reported after a box truck got stuck under a train bridge in Waterbury.
The truck got stuck under the bridge on West Main Street at Sperry Street, a little before 8 a.m.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area at this time.
Traffic Delay - Motor Vehicle Accident - West Main at Sperry Street. Please avoid this area during your commute. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/bDmB8tUAc6— Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) July 3, 2019
(2) comments
Isn't there usually a big 'ol sticker on the dash so there's no confusion about the truck's height?
Let the air out of the tires.
