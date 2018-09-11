Box truck rolls over in Enfield

A box truck rolled over in Enfield on Tuesday morning.
Officials said a car swerved to avoid the truck and hit a pole on Elm Street.
Both drivers were said to be ok.
It happened around 4 a.m.
The box truck ended up on its side at Elm Street's intersection with Palomba Drive.
The truck driver told Channel 3 that he was heading to Massachusetts from New York.
He was hauling bread, bagels, buns, cakes and cupcakes.
He said he swerved as well.
Police said the other car was coming down the road and it appeared that the car driver tried to get out of the way. The car driver hit the pole and the vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.
Elm Street from Freshwater Boulevard to Spring Garden Road was blocked off. The area has since reopened.
