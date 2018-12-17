WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A boy is accused of killing his sister and injuring his mother in a stabbing at their home in West Hartford Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a home on Stoner Drive around 3:30 p.m.
A woman called 911 saying that she and her daughter had been stabbed by her son.
According to police, the boy has been taken into custody. The suspect was also had a minor injury from the incident.
The mother is listed in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital.
Police have not released the ages or identities of the people involved.
"Good evening. Earlier today we were informed by West Hartford Police of a tragic event occurring in the home of one of our families. In difficult times, we do all that we can to support our families, students and staff members in dealing with crises. We will have mental health professionals available for students and staff at our schools, both tomorrow and in the coming days. Please keep this family, their friends, and all of our children in your thoughts and prayers," said Tom Moore, West Hartford Superintendent of Schools in a statement.
The Chief State's Attorney's Office will decide if the boy will be charged as an adult.
"My prayers go out to them. I just can't imagine what everybody has gone through and will continue to go through going forward," Steve Hunter, a neighbor.
There is no threat to the public.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
