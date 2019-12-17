FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A report of a bobcat attack has police in Fairfield investigating.
According to the report, a man said his 12-year-old son was in their backyard in the Brett Road area Monday morning.
The man said his son encountered what they believed was a bobcat just before 7:30 a.m.
The child suffered a minor scratch to a finger and a torn shirt.
The animal then ran off into the woods.
"This is a very uncommon occurrence and not typical behavior of a bobcat," police said. "Fairfield police animal control requested the investigation be followed up by ENCON police who confirmed that the attack was likely a bobcat."
Police said bobcats are typically very elusive and rarely allow people to get close, which is the opposite of what happened in Monday's incident.
