NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike.
Police responded to the area of Fowler Street between Amity Road and Frederick Street just after 5 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the juvenile unresponsive on the ground.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.
No additional details were released at this time.
