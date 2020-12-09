NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A little boy in North Haven got a special police escort after being released from the hospital on Sunday.
North Haven police said 6-year-old Ryder Feeley has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with a large brain tumor.
Ryder was released from the hospital on Sunday and escorted to his home by officers from North Haven and East Haven after they learned of his love for police officers.
Officers also delivered some early Christmas gifts to Ryder when he returned home.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family’s expenses. To donate, click here.
