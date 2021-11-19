MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A boy was taken to the hospital after a fire Friday evening in Montville.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Jerome Road.
Crews worked quickly to quell the flames and rescued the boy from the burning building.
While the boy's age is not yet known, officials say he was younger than fifteen.
He had to be taken to Backus Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
No one else was injured.
Some families have been displaced due to the amount of smoke damage caused by the fire.
The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.
Montville Fire Marshal Paul Barnes said this all started when a trash can inside the kitchen of one of the apartments caught fire.
The fire is considered accidental in nature.
