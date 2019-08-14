BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for whoever threw a cat off a bridge into water in Bridgeport.
According to Bridgeport Animal Control, it happened at Pulaski Street and Crescent Avenue, which is near the Pequonnock River.
A 10-year-old boy saw it happen and flagged down an officer, animal control said.
The boy reported that he saw a man throw a box off of the bridge.
He also said he heard meowing coming from inside of it. The box was completely taped up and tied in a garbage bag.
Animal control said the boy ran to the water's edge and was able to save the male cat.
Investigators said they did not have any more information.
They released photos of the cat in hopes that someone recognized it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Animal Control at 203-576-7727.
Trashy, cold and heartless people in this world - their day will come....nuff said
Time to throw some human garbage off a bridge.
