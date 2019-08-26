GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A boy fell from a cliff in Glastonbury on Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed that the LIFE STAR emergency helicopter responded to the Cotton Hollow Preserve around 12:40 p.m.
A 12-year-old boy fell 25 feet. He was with a parent and friends at the time.
He was unconscious when fire crews arrived and was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with serious injuries.
Glastonbury police are still interviewing witnesses to figure out what happened.
"He ended up climbing off a side you don't typically climb," said Jason Maulucci, an eyewitness.
Cotton Hollow is a park that is open to the public, however police strongly discourage anyone from climbing the cliffs at the preserve.
"Where there is hiking, swimming, there's a stream and waterfall, a place for people to relax," said Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis.
Police said there are people who go to the park and jump in the water, but there are signs posted saying swimming and wading are at your own risk.
"Untouched by development so you have to be at the mercy of nature out here and it enjoyable if you do it in a save way. We do encourage people not to climb on the cliff, jump off the cliffs and just be safe," Davis said.
